WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 3

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

The road to NXT TakeOver 36 hit another bump along the way with the August 3 edition of WWE NXT. This show promised massive matches and a few interesting wrinkles in long-standing rivalries.

Indi Hartwell has long pined after Dexter Lumis, but The Way has blocked her path. This week, she hoped to settle things in a Love Her or Leave Her match where Dexter Lumis could fight for the love of Hartwell by defeating Johnny Gargano.

Legado del Fantasma formed to protect Santos Escobar in his pursuit of gold. Hit Row formed in response, helping Isaiah "Swerve" Scott capture the NXT North American Championship. The two stables would finally clash in a tag team match.

The NXT Breakout Tournament has already introduced unique new stars to the NXT Universe. The final two men of the first round would fight to claim the final spot in the semifinals: Trey Baxter vs. Joe Gacy.

This show has included a few must-watch matches including Roderick Strong vs. Bobby Fish, LA Knight and Cameron Grimes teaming for the first time against Grizzled Young Veterans and the return to the ring of Ridge Holland.

This show promised much with NXT TakeOver looming. Karrion Kross vs. Samoa Joe may have already been signed, but Dakota Kai was also looking to book her ticket, explaining her brutal attack of Raquel Gonzalez. The stage was set for a huge night.