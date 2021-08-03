WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 3

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 3August 3, 2021
The road to NXT TakeOver 36 hit another bump along the way with the August 3 edition of WWE NXT. This show promised massive matches and a few interesting wrinkles in long-standing rivalries.
Indi Hartwell has long pined after Dexter Lumis, but The Way has blocked her path. This week, she hoped to settle things in a Love Her or Leave Her match where Dexter Lumis could fight for the love of Hartwell by defeating Johnny Gargano.
Legado del Fantasma formed to protect Santos Escobar in his pursuit of gold. Hit Row formed in response, helping Isaiah "Swerve" Scott capture the NXT North American Championship. The two stables would finally clash in a tag team match.
The NXT Breakout Tournament has already introduced unique new stars to the NXT Universe. The final two men of the first round would fight to claim the final spot in the semifinals: Trey Baxter vs. Joe Gacy.
This show has included a few must-watch matches including Roderick Strong vs. Bobby Fish, LA Knight and Cameron Grimes teaming for the first time against Grizzled Young Veterans and the return to the ring of Ridge Holland.
This show promised much with NXT TakeOver looming. Karrion Kross vs. Samoa Joe may have already been signed, but Dakota Kai was also looking to book her ticket, explaining her brutal attack of Raquel Gonzalez. The stage was set for a huge night.
Ashante Thee Adonis and Top Dolla vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde
Hit Row brought the fight to Legado del Fantasma before the bell. Once things calmed down, Top Dolla threw around Joaquin Wilde with ease. Santos Escobar distracted the referee, which allowed Wilde to pull Adonis outside and throw him into the barricade.
As Top Dolla took back control of the match, Escobar pulled the big man outside and hit him with a steel chair. In the chaos, Legado del Fantasma attacked Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and ripped the grill out of his mouth. B-Fab with a steel chair and Dolla worked together to send Escobar running.
Result
Hit Row def. Legado del Fantasma by disqualification.
Grade
B
Analysis
This was not the complete match one would have hoped for from these rivals, but the action was strong throughout. Wilde and Raul Mendoza sold well for Dolla while keeping the heat by wearing down Adonis when they had control.
The story was especially effective. This group was brought together to protect Swerve. Seeing their leader hurt only motivated the remaining members to send the group reeling. This feud is still only heating up.
Ridge Holland vs. Ikemen Jiro
Ikemen Jiro tried to jump at Ridge Holland to open the match, but he barely made a mark on the former rugby player. Holland hit a Pounce outside then sent Jiro into the barricade. Holland ripped off Jiro's jacket before finishing him off with a Northern Lights bomb.
Holland threw Jiro out of the ring afterward to allow Pete Dunne to speak undisturbed. The Bruiserweight put over his crew with Oney Lorcan and Holland as the most dangerous trio in NXT.
Result
Holland def. Jiro by pinfall.
Grade
C+
Analysis
While Jiro continues to be disrespected as a potential talent in NXT, this was a good reintroduction to the destructive focus of Holland. He is the rugby player that was too violent for the sport with the physique to match some of the most destructive men in WWE.
Dunne works as his mouthpiece, having found his own full confidence on the mic. This group comes off as dangerous, even outright unstoppable, adding another important trio to NXT. It will be interesting to see if Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher can find a third to match them.
Roderick Strong (w/ Diamond Mine) vs. Bobby Fish
A video package was shown ahead of this match, recapping Roderick Strong's interview while adding Bobby Fish's own words for his former fellow Undisputed Era member.
Fish showed that he had a plan early, connecting on a barrage of kicks and forearms. This worried Malcolm Bivens early, but Strong fired back with his signature backbreakers. As Fish found his comeback, Strong threw him over the top rope to emphatically take out his opponent.
The Messiah of the Backbreaker planted his rival with End of Heartache for the victory.
Result
Strong def. Fish by pinfall.
Grade
B-
Analysis
Strong and Fish have chemistry, and they are both good wrestlers. That has been clear for a long time. However, a well wrestled match does not always lead to a good one. This was just solid, lacking a necessary energy and heat.
That is a shame given the story behind it. There should have been more to this match before it happened. Instead, it came off as too obvious that Strong was going to win, even while the two were not wrestling a traditional squash.
Cameron Grimes and LA Knight vs. Grizzled Young Veterans
Cameron Grimes checked with LA Knight before the match to make sure his boss had his boss. Knight promised to help him but did force Grimes to work in the butler attire.
Grizzled Young Veterans ran down the oddball tag team in front of them on the way to the ring. The Technical Savage planted James Drake with a crossbody, but Knight accidentally distracted his partner, allowing Gibson to get a hot tag to take down Grimes.
Grimes crawled to the corner to give Knight a hot tag, but the WWE million dollar champion jumped off the apron. He left Grimes alone, breaking his word. The Technical Savage fired up, but he still ran right into the Ticket to Mayhem.
Ted DiBiase confronted Grimes at the edge of the ring. He told him that he had to find his way out of the deal before helping him to the back.
Result
Grizzled Young Veterans def. Grimes and Knight by pinfall.
Grade
B+
Analysis
While this was not the great matches we have become accustomed to seeing from GYV, it was a great story told in the ring. Grimes and Knight could be a good tag team, but it was clear to everyone but Grimes that Knight would turn on his butler.
When The Technical Savage realized that Knight had broken his word, it fired up Grimes for the best energized moment of the night. The crowd was on fire for him. Of all the stories in NXT, nothing has managed this for crowd investment.
Dakota Kai Explains Why She Attacked Raquel Gonzalez
William Regal told Samoa Joe that he had brought security to keep Joe and Karrion Kross away from each other. A video package was shown for the history of Joe and Kross.
In a pretaped video, Dakota Kai explained that Raquel Gonzalez had taken her spotlight away. She refused to be the sidekick for the woman she mentored straight to the top. She mocked the NXT women's champion for never seeing this turn coming.
Grade
A
Analysis
This was the promo of Kai's career. While it was helped by prerecording, this was ultimate driven by the intensity of The Captain of Team Kick. She reshaped the narrative of the whole angle, explaining exactly when Kai decided she was going to turn on Gonzalez.
It still feels more likely this story will end with Gonzalez standing tall as a babyface champion. However, Kai has most certainly earned her own run as champion. Done right, this could be the moment NXT rewards one of its most loyal veterans.
NXT Breakout Tournament: Trey Baxter vs. Joe Gacy
Trey Baxter and Joe Gacy had much to say in vignettes ahead of this match. Gacy came out swinging at Baxter, throwing around his weight. Baxter found just enough separation to dive onto the big man repeatedly.
The big man rolled back into the ring, clearly dazed by the onslaught of sudden offense. Baxter followed him in with impressive innovative offense that kept the action moving. Finally, Baxter hit a 450 stomp for the victory.
Result
Baxter def. Gacy by pinfall.
Grade
C
Analysis
Once more, the NXT Breakout Tournament rushes an opening contest with potential to shine. Gacy was a decently well-known name when he headed to NXT, a former CZW world champion. This was a great moment to give him a spotlight in a loss.
Instead, he barely got any offense in a contest where he should have been dominant. Baxter looked really good, but he would have benefited from more competition. He did not get a chance to anything more than hit a few big moves.
Hopefully, Baxter vs. Odyssey Jones is a far more complete match for both men.