Eagles' DeVonta Smith Upgraded to Day-to-Day Amid Knee Injury Rehab

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith was upgraded to day-to-day by head coach Nick Sirianni on Saturday as he continues his recovery from a knee sprain. He was previously listed as week-to-week.

The No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 draft was injured during a July 31 training camp practice.

ESPN's Adam Schefter previously reported Smith was expected to miss two-to-three weeks with the MCL sprain.

The Eagles opened the preseason with a 24-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night. They have two exhibition contests remaining—Thursday against the New England Patriots and Aug. 27 against the New York Jets—before kicking off the regular season Sept. 12 when they visit the Atlanta Falcons.

Jalen Reagor and Travis Fulgham will likely see extra work until Smith is cleared to return.