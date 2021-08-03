NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers' Asking Price for Ben Simmons, Buddy Hield and More

1 of 3

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers have a message for anyone hoping to poach Ben Simmons on the cheap after his playoff collapse: It's not happening.

"Multiple league sources maintain that Philly's asking price for Ben Simmons on the eve of free agency remains sky-high," The Athletic's David Aldridge reported. "At minimum, the Sixers are seeking control of at least four future first-round picks via direct trade or pick swaps, along with an All-Star-level player in most (but not all) scenarios."

Given how brutal Simmons looked at the end of Philly's postseason run, this might go down as the team trying to trade for him 125 cents on the dollar.

Having said that, the playoff performance didn't change the fact that he's a 25-year-old three-time All-Star who's an elite defender, an electric finisher and a smart table-setter. He's also signed through 2024-25, so there's no real pressure to move him quickly.

Philly's trade demand indicates one of two things: Either the Sixers have no serious interest in letting him go, or they think highly enough of him as an asset to believe someone will meet (or at least approach) their desired return.