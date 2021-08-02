WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 2

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

With just under three weeks until SummerSlam on August 21, WWE still has a lot of work to do when it comes to filling up the card.

After Bobby Lashley refused his challenge for a Universal Championship match at the PPV, Goldberg made an appearance this week in an effort to change The All Mighty's mind.

Last week, Charlotte confronted Nikki A.S.H. about how she won the Raw Women's Championship. This week, the two met for the title in a No Holds Barred contest with the belt on the line.

We also saw Riddle take on Omos in what might be his biggest challenge to date both literally and figuratively .

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's Raw.