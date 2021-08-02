Giants' Top Players to Target in Fantasy Football Drafts

0 of 4

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The New York Giants were a mess offensively in 2020. While their ninth-ranked scoring defense was good enough to keep them in NFC East contention, their 31st-ranked offense was a liability.

New York also ranked 31st in scoring offense, which was a problem for fantasy football enthusiasts. However, this doesn't mean that the Giants cannot produce some quality fantasy options for managers in 2021.

Star running back Saquon Barkley missed the majority of the 2020 season with a torn ACL, and he will be back at some point. The Giants also made several offensive additions this offseason, including Kenny Golladay, Kyle Rudolph and rookie wideout Kadarius Toney.

Here we will examine the top options on New York's depth chart worth targeting in fantasy drafts.