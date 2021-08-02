Raiders' Top Players to Target in Fantasy Football Drafts

1 of 3

There are likely going to be some fantasy managers who will be worried about taking Josh Jacobs early in drafts. That's because the Raiders have brought in Kenyan Drake, who was the top running back for the Arizona Cardinals last season and could take some touches away from Jacobs in 2021.

That's a logical concern, but it's not a reason to avoid adding Jacobs to your fantasy roster. Perhaps having another strong back to step in at times could keep Jacobs fresher and lead to him producing more with the touches he's given. Plus, Jacobs hasn't been a factor in the passing game in his first two NFL seasons anyway, which is a role that could be given to Drake.

Jacobs rushed for 1,065 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, but he averaged only 3.9 yards per carry. Expect him to continue to find the end zone at a similar rate while being more effective with his rushing attempts, even if there are fewer of them.

According to Fantasy Football Calculator, Jacobs' average draft position in points-per-reception leagues is the 12th pick of the second round. Maybe he falls lower in your draft. If that's the case, scoop him up and plug him into your lineup, because the 23-year-old may be poised for a career year in what should be a dynamic two-headed rushing attack in Las Vegas.