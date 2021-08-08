Titles Most Likely to Change Hands at WWE SummerSlam 2021

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

If WWE wants to make SummerSlam 2021 not just The Biggest Party of the Summer but a standout pay-per-view, one of the best ways to do that is by having titles change hands.

A new champion being crowned is one of the best ways to make a show memorable because it creates a moment that can be recalled in future years.

Many championships will be on the line when WWE steps inside Allegiant Stadium on August 21, and more than a few of them could find new homes around the waists of other Superstars.

Let's take a look at which titles are most likely to change hands at SummerSlam.