How to Fix WWE Raw Women's Division Until Becky Lynch Returns

0 of 7

Credit: Instagram @dro

WWE has always had a tendency to focus more on a few big names, rather than the roster as a whole.

In the 1980s, if Hulk Hogan was on the card in any fashion, that's all that mattered. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin then fit that role, followed by John Cena in subsequent years.

As far as the women's division goes, the biggest star the company has seen in years has been Becky Lynch after her popularity surged in the latter part of 2018.

She has been a fantastic presence for the company, but it has been unable to properly move on while she's been away on maternity leave and seems to be simply waiting for her return to play savior.

The Man will be back in the ring at some point, but the Raw women's division has many problems that should be corrected in the meantime.

Let's take a look at some of the flaws and offer some ideas on how to make this the best possible roster to work with until Lynch returns.