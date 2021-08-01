Lakers Rumors: Latest on Buddy Hield Trade Buzz, Dennis Schroder and More

0 of 3

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The tandem of LeBron James and Anthony Davis wasn't enough to propel the Los Angeles Lakers to a second consecutive championship in 2021. The Lakers are consequently looking to reload the roster this offseason and started out by adding a third superstar to the mix.

The Lakers have agreed to a deal with the Washington Wizards that will bring nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook to L.A. However, Westbrook wasn't necessarily Los Angeles' first choice, and he's highly unlikely to be the last marquee addition the team makes.

Los Angeles first eyed Sacramento Kings shooting guard Buddy Hield—and may still revisit the idea, though there would be significant obstacles. The Lakers also have some critical free-agent decisions to make between now and the official start of free agency Friday. Negotiations can begin Monday at 6 p.m. ET.

Let's dig into the latest Lakers buzz heading into the opening week of free agency.