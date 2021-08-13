Mets' Jacob deGrom Shut Down for 2 More Weeks with Elbow Injury

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is running out of time to return from his ailing elbow before the end of the regular season.

Manager Luis Rojas told reporters Friday that deGrom will remain shut down for two more weeks.

Rojas said his star pitcher's elbow inflammation has improved but not enough for him to resume throwing, and no one can figure out the nature of the issue.

When healthy, deGrom has been dominant, going 7-2 with a 1.08 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 92 innings.



The Mets announced July 30 that deGrom would be out until September with inflammation in his pitching elbow. The new two-week timeline means the earliest he will start throwing is Aug. 27.

Given that deGrom hasn't pitched since July 7, he would likely need to make multiple rehab appearances before starting an MLB game. The 33-year-old could return in a relief role if the Mets stay close to the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East race.

In addition to being pulled from starts early on a few occasions this season because of injury, deGrom spent time on the 10-day disabled list with forearm tightness.

DeGrom has finished third or better in NL Cy Young Award voting in three consecutive years, winning it in 2018 and 2019.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He is a strong candidate to win his third this season, and he became a four-time All-Star with his selection to the All-Star Game earlier this year.

The Mets placed deGrom on the IL prior to the All-Star Game, so he wasn't able to appear in the event. His numbers would've earned him the start had he been healthy, though.

With deGrom on the IL, the Mets bolstered their starting rotation before the trade deadline, acquiring Rich Hill from the Tampa Bay Rays and landing Trevor Williams from the Chicago Cubs in the deal that brought them infielder Javier Baez.

Until deGrom can return to action, Marcus Stroman and Taijuan Walker will be the Mets' go-to pitchers, but Hill, Williams, Carlos Carrasco and Tylor Megill will be relied on as well.