Fernando Tatis Jr. Placed on 10-Day IL by Padres with Shoulder Injury

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. is going back on the injured list.

The team announced that the All-Star shortstop has been placed on the 10-day IL with left shoulder inflammation. Tatis will be re-evaluated after 10 days, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic:

Today's announcement came after Tatis left the Padres' game Friday night against the Colorado Rockies after appearing to reinjure his shoulder sliding into third base.

While Tatis has turned in an MVP-caliber season when healthy, there have been times when he's had to miss time because of injuries. He missed 10 games in April because of a partially dislocated left shoulder and partially torn labrum he suffered taking a swing in a game against the San Francisco Giants.

Per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com, the Padres are "hopeful" that Tatis will be able to return as quickly from this shoulder issue as he did in April.

Tatis also sat out 10 days in May because of Major League Baseball's COVID-19 protocols.

Given the highly competitive nature of the National League West, the Padres can't afford to be without Tatis for an extended period of time. The 22-year-old leads the NL with 31 homers, 23 stolen bases and a .651 slugging percentage.

The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers made themselves better at the trade deadline. The Giants acquired Kris Bryant to upgrade their lineup. The Dodgers added Max Scherzer and Trea Turner in a trade with the Washington Nationals.

Playing in the same division as those heavyweights, the Padres need their best player in the lineup if they want to stick with them down the stretch.

Until Tatis is able to return, Padres manager Jayce Tingler will use Ha-Seong Kim at shortstop for the time being.