5 Blockbuster Trades to Blow Up 2021 NBA Free Agency

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

With the 2021 NBA draft wrapped up, it's time for the league to set its sights on free agency.

If the Russell Westbrook-to-the Los Angeles Lakers trade is any indication, we may see some deals along the way as well.

This year's free-agent class is heavy with restricted players coming off rookie deals—guys such as Jarrett Allen, John Collins, Lonzo Ball, Duncan Robinson, Gary Trent Jr., Talen Horton-Tucker and others. This could lead to a few sign-and-trades between incumbent teams that don't want to overpay their own players and outside franchises that are interested but don't have the necessary cap space.

There's also a handful of veterans (Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dennis Schroder, etc.) who are unlikely to return to their own teams either for salary reasons or their positions having already been filled via trade.

The following five trade ideas would all have a big impact on 2021 free agency.