Ranking the 10 Greatest WWE SummerSlam Matches of the Last Decade

Credit: WWE.com

Over the last decade, SummerSlam has developed into the WWE pay-per-view fans of professional wrestling turn to for the best in-ring action. It has very much usurped WrestleMania in that regard, setting aside over-the-top pageantry in favor of badass in-ring performances.

In that time, John Cena, Brock Lesnar and CM Punk raised the bar for the event, turning in all-time classics that have aided the legacy of the event while boosting their own reputations as the best in their field.

Which matches of theirs earned a place on this list of the top 10 of the last decade and who else joined them on the countdown of pro wrestling masterpieces?

Find out now with this ode to excellence at the Biggest Party of the Summer.