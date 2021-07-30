Grading the Biggest Trades from Wild NBA Draft Day

4 of 8

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Trade

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Russell Westbrook

Washington Wizards Receive: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma, No. 22 pick (Isaiah Jackson, who was sent to Indiana)

Grades

Lakers: C-

This is not an unreasonable price to pay for Russell Westbrook in a vacuum. He remains one of the NBA's most divisive figures, but he cobbled together legitimately transcendent stretches in Houston (after it punted on playing true bigs) and Washington (once his quad injury healed). The Lakers acquired another star—not just a third-best player, but a viable, actual star.

Westbrook's fit in L.A. is nevertheless flimsy. He'll provide the most value during minutes the Lakers play sans LeBron James. Their offense ranked in the 23rd percentile without him this past year and has been a half-court disaster through each of the past two seasons when he sits.

Carrying the Lakers during those stints is within Westbrook's wheelhouse. He continues to put a ton of pressure on defenses with raw, explosive athleticism—even at the age of 32. (He turns 33 in November.) That downhill velocity creates easier looks for others. Trae Young was the only player last season who tallied more assists at the rim, according to PBP Stats.

Still, bringing in Westbrook marks yet another counterintuitive shift away from shooting. He is a career 30.5 percent sniper on threes and posted an effective field-goal percentage of 40.4 on pull-up jumpers this past year—the fifth-lowest mark among 61 players who averaged at least five such attempts per game. It is worth noting Anthony Davis' effective field-goal percentage on these looks (39.7) ranked 58th within the same group.

Spacing is more than just shooting. At the same time, shooting is pretty friggin' important. The Lakers didn't have enough of it in the first place. They were 23rd and 20th in three-point-attempt rate and accuracy, respectively...and just traded away their two leaders in made triples. If Davis doesn't play more 5 next season, there will be an overreliance on ungodly clumpy lineups in which Los Angeles deploys four non-shooters.

By acquiring Westbrook rather than prioritizing sign-and-trade scenarios, the Lakers are not currently hard-capped. That more easily allows them to facilitate sign-and-trades of their own players, namely Dennis Schroder, in exchange for alternative assets. But they just gave up more to get Westbrook than it would have cost them to land Kyle Lowry at last March's deadline. Though Westbrook could—emphasis on could—be the better player overall, Lowry is the much snugger fit.

The Lakers still have free agency to go through, so an element of wait-and-see remains in play. This deal also looks a lot different if they can expand it to reel in Buddy Hield. But that would require sending out more than $53.5 million in matching salary, something achievable only by brokering an internal sign-and-trade or two. Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus poured cold water all over this scenario.

Make no mistake, the Lakers have more top-end talent. How much better they'll be, if at all, remains to be seen. Looking at the rest of the roster, Westbrook is for now more floor-raiser than anything else.

Wizards: B+

Many immediately interpreted the Westbrook selloff as a precursor to Bradley Beal's exit. It apparently won't be. He currently has no intention of requesting a trade, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

This trade is solid for the Wizards even if Beal's allegiance starts to waver. They were not close to championship contention as previously constructed. They cleared more than $5 million from the ledger this summer and more than $25 million from their 2022-23 cap sheet (assuming they waive Kentavious Caldwell-Pope) while bagging another first-rounder.

That added flexibility is valuable with or without Beal. If he leaves in 2022 free agency (player option), their books verge on a blank slate. If he stays, they have a path to meaningful cap space that didn't exist before. Between that and their modest collection of intriguing prospects, they will have the asset juice to go wild on the trade market and during free agency.

In the meantime, the Wizards can field lineups with serious shooting. KCP and Kuzma aren't the most lights-out assassins, but neither needs to play on-ball in volume. Unless Washington adds more depth at point guard, Kuz might get a chance to turn the clock back to his rookie season and experiment with more self-creation.

It is imperative not to view this trade through the Wizards' immediate lens. They might be skirting a playoff chase next season. But it takes gall to recognize that you're not good enough with a superstar on the verge of entering free agency. They're prioritizing bigger swings with a more malleable slate. Kudos to Beal for riding with them. Props to the Wizards for making this call even if it turns out he's not.