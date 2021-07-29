2021 NBA Draft: Live Grades for Every Pick

0 of 0

Photo by Steve Freeman/NBAE via Getty Images

Optimism is in the air as the arrival of the 2021 NBA draft brings with it high hopes for basketball’s bottom-feeders.

All-Stars will enter the Association on Thursday night. A few franchise players could get picked up, too. Oh, and so will some of those dream-dashing busts who never put it all together.

Prospect identities won’t crystallize for years down the line, but we know enough about these players to make our initial assessments in classic letter-grade form.