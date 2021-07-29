NBA to Unveil 75th Anniversary Team Honoring League's 75 Greatest Players

Uncredited/Associated Press

The NBA will unveil its 75 greatest players in league history in October as part of the league's celebration of its 75th anniversary.

"The 2021-22 season will be truly special as we celebrate 75 years of NBA basketball," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. "We look forward to honoring the players and teams—both past and present—who have inspired generations of fans around the world."

A group of media members, current and former players, coaches, general managers and team executives will be responsible for selecting the team. The NBA previously honored its 50 greatest players of all time for its 50th anniversary in 1996.

Suffice it to say, this new list will need some revamping.

The last quarter-century has seen the likes of LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Allen Iverson, Kevin Garnett and Dwyane Wade play out their careers—and that's barely scratching the surface of the modern greats who are locks for the list.

What the list will not do, however, is rank the order of players. So, no, the NBA will not officially be ending the LeBron vs. MJ debate once and for all. You all are free to continue arguing amongst yourselves.

The 75th-anniversary team is one of several ways the league plans to honor the historic season. The NBA already unveiled a 75th-anniversary logo, and the league is set to debut diamond-embellished jersey details, along with new Classic Edition and City Edition uniforms for every team.

That said, if we know anything about all-time lists, it'll be the top 75 that creates the greatest fervor and conversation among fans.