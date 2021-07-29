Yankees' Final Guide, Ideal Targets for 2021 MLB Trade Deadline

Yankees' Final Guide, Ideal Targets for 2021 MLB Trade DeadlineJuly 29, 2021
The 2021 MLB trade deadline is fast approaching. Teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Friday to finalize any transactions for the stretch run.
The decision on whether to buy or sell is usually a no-brainer for the New York Yankees, who are perennial contenders with deep pockets and lofty expectations.
However, with a 53-47 record that puts them third in the American League East standings and fourth in the wild-card race, it was far from a given this year.
Then came news Wednesday evening that they had swung a blockbuster deal to acquire slugger Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers.
Does that mean more moves are to come?
Ahead we have taken a closer look at the buyer vs. seller debate while also highlighting a pair of potential targets if they decide to continue adding.
Buyers or Sellers?
The Joey Gallo deal means the Yankees are clear buyers, right?
Not necessarily.
Gallo is controllable through the 2022 season, so while he undoubtedly improves the roster in the short term, he is also a piece of the puzzle for next year.
There's still a real chance the Yankees will steer clear of rental players given their position in the standings, which would rule out oft-mentioned targets like Max Scherzer and Trevor Story.
Adding another controllable player is a possibility, though, especially on the pitching side of things.
With that in mind, the two potential targets to follow are both pitchers who would remain with the team beyond the 2021 playoff push.
Ideal Target: RHP Kyle Gibson
Kyle Gibson was always a prime candidate to be traded by the last-place Texas Rangers, and now that they have sold off Joey Gallo, he's a lock to be suiting up for another team in August.
The 33-year-old is in the second season of a three-year, $28 million deal and putting up the best numbers of his career with a 2.87 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 94 strikeouts in 113 innings.
His peripheral numbers are not quite as impressive, but his 3.75 FIP is still solid production from a player poised to earn a team friendly $7.7 million in the final year of a back-loaded deal.
While he was knocked around for 10 hits and eight earned runs in five innings against the Detroit Tigers on July 19, he rebounded with a quality start on the road against a good Houston Astros offense last time out.
The fact that he was not acquired in a package deal with Gallo does not mean the Yankees are out of the running but simply that his market is still unfolding.
Ideal Target: RHP Jose Berrios, Minnesota Twins
Minnesota Twins ace Jose Berrios is not going to come cheap.
"Early indications are the Twins asked another team that inquired about Berrios for a pre-arb player and two top-100 prospects. The offer was rejected and talks have cooled, but it gives a clear indication the Twins are asking for the world for their top-tier talent," wrote Dan Hayes of The Athletic.
That said, he would be the perfect pitcher to slot in behind Gerrit Cole in the starting rotation.
The 27-year-old is enjoying the best season of a career that has already included a pair of All-Star Game appearances, logging a 3.48 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 126 strikeouts in 121.2 innings.
Would a package built around Oswald Peraza or Anthony Volpe be enough to get the ball rolling?
With the Boston Red Sox also a potential landing spot for Berrios, the desire to keep him away from a divisional rival could also be a factor.
