Yankees' Final Guide, Ideal Targets for 2021 MLB Trade Deadline

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

The 2021 MLB trade deadline is fast approaching. Teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Friday to finalize any transactions for the stretch run.

The decision on whether to buy or sell is usually a no-brainer for the New York Yankees, who are perennial contenders with deep pockets and lofty expectations.

However, with a 53-47 record that puts them third in the American League East standings and fourth in the wild-card race, it was far from a given this year.

Then came news Wednesday evening that they had swung a blockbuster deal to acquire slugger Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers.

Does that mean more moves are to come?

Ahead we have taken a closer look at the buyer vs. seller debate while also highlighting a pair of potential targets if they decide to continue adding.