2021 NBA Free Agents: Predictions for Kawhi Leonard and More Top Stars

It says something about this free-agent class but more about Kawhi Leonard that he has its top tier to himself despite facing a potentially lengthy recovery from a partially torn ACL.

When healthy, he makes the very short list of the league's true elites. He's an all-galaxy defender who just netted nearly 25 points (plus over five assists) per game while flirting with the vaunted 50/40/90 shooting slash. Even if you bake in some absences—for injuries or load management—the 60-odd games he will give you should be spectacular.

That's why every team with money to spend and win-now intentions will be closely monitoring his handling of a $36 million player option for next season. If there's the slightest indication he could be ready to move on from the Los Angeles Clippers, suitors will be ready to pounce.

But there's nothing to suggest Leonard is seeking such a split, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. That might disappoint some, but it should surprise no one, as the L.A. native chose to come to the Clippers and handpicked Paul George as his running mate.

Perhaps the real intrigue, then, is how Leonard chooses to proceed with the Clippers from a financial standpoint. He could exercise his player option and punt his future decision down the road, exercise the option and extend with the Clippers or opt out and lock in to a long-term deal.

Prediction: Leonard exercises player option and extends with the Clippers.