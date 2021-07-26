Free-Agent Contracts Packers Must Consider Before Training Camp

0 of 3

As the Green Bay Packers approach the start of training camp, the biggest question remains whether star quarterback Aaron Rodgers will indeed play in 2021. Rodgers has stayed away from the team all offseason, and receiver Davante Adams' future could also be in doubt.

Adams is entering the final year of his contract and is in "a bad place" regarding his contract, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Cryptic The Last Dance Instagram posts from Rodgers and Adams seem to suggest that if both play this season, it could be their final run.

Regardless of how things stand with Rodgers and Adams, the Packers have to prepare to play in 2021, and that means bringing the best possible 53-man roster into the regular season. On paper, Green Bay has a stout squad, but it's not too late to add another free agent or two to the mix.

Contracts may have to be of the budget variety—Green Bay has just $5 million in cap space, per Over The Cap—and the Packers may have to free up a little room. However, strengthening a couple of roster spots couldn't hurt.

Here are three free agents Green Bay should consider before the preseason gets underway.