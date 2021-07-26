Knicks' Complete 2021 NBA Draft Preview, Predictions

1 of 3

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Knicks have four draft picks at their disposal and probably don't have room (or desire) for four rookies on next season's roster. That puts them on the short list of teams likeliest to make a deal Thursday night, whether that's climbing up the board, trading draft capital for established talent or even moving current selections for future assets.

Without a deal, though, New York will be selecting at Nos. 19, 21, 32 and 58.

The Knicks could be in the market for two starters with point guard and small forward looming as obvious positions to upgrade. But they could take their draft search a number of different directions depending on how they view their incumbents.

If they don't want to give Mitchell Robinson an extension, then center becomes an option. If they're uncertain about paying Julius Randle's next contract or didn't see enough out of Obi Toppin, they could even snag a power forward.

They'll have options. Let's examine how experts think they'll use them.