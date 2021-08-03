X

    Talen Horton-Tucker, Lakers Agree to New 3-Year, $32M Contract in Free Agency

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIAugust 3, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    PHOENIX, AZ - JUNE 1: Talen Horton-Tucker #5 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a free throw against the Phoenix Suns during Round 1, Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 1, 2021 at Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Michael Gonzales/Getty Images

    Talen Horton-Tucker agreed to a three-year, $32 million contract to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, agents Rich Paul and Lucas Newton told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Re-signing Horton-Tucker is just the latest for the Lakers, who have been busy this offseason:

    The Jump on ESPN @NBATheJump

    Woj: Carmelo Anthony agrees to 1-year deal with Lakers #TheJump https://t.co/qBaAcKgCNS

    In 65 games last season, Horton-Tucker averaged 9.0 points, 2.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 20.1 minutes per night. He made four starts and was a useful piece as the team dealt with various injuries throughout the year. 

    Now he'll remain in place a bit longer with Los Angeles' championship window still open.  

    Had he chosen not to re-sign with L.A., Horton-Tucker would have been a restricted free agent, allowing the Lakers to match any offer presented to the guard. 

    As he enters his age-21 season, Horton-Tucker has carved out a strong role for himself on a contending roster. Neither he nor the Lakers were ready for that to change. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!