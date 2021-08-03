Talen Horton-Tucker, Lakers Agree to New 3-Year, $32M Contract in Free Agency

Michael Gonzales/Getty Images

Talen Horton-Tucker agreed to a three-year, $32 million contract to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, agents Rich Paul and Lucas Newton told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Re-signing Horton-Tucker is just the latest for the Lakers, who have been busy this offseason:

In 65 games last season, Horton-Tucker averaged 9.0 points, 2.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 20.1 minutes per night. He made four starts and was a useful piece as the team dealt with various injuries throughout the year.

Now he'll remain in place a bit longer with Los Angeles' championship window still open.

Had he chosen not to re-sign with L.A., Horton-Tucker would have been a restricted free agent, allowing the Lakers to match any offer presented to the guard.



As he enters his age-21 season, Horton-Tucker has carved out a strong role for himself on a contending roster. Neither he nor the Lakers were ready for that to change.