Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on NXT, Bray Wyatt and More

1 of 3

Living the Gimmick's Jon Alba reported that, despite Paul Levesque and the NXT teams assertions that the brand is a third brand and not simply developmental, that is exactly how it is presented in backstage meetings and internal memos.

The report comes on the heels of WWE's treatment of NXT champion Karrion Kross on Monday's Raw, where lost to Jeff Hardy in 1:40 in his debut match. There was no pomp or circumstance that typically accompanies his entrance, and there was no Scarlett by his side.

Instead of the dominant force NXT spent the last year building, at the expense of its main event talent like Adam Cole, Finn Balor, Kyle O'Reilly, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, he was beaten quickly by a guy whose most recent match was a loss to Veer on Main Event.

For a company hurting for fresh star power, one would assume WWE would be all-in on hyping and pushing a performer with the presence of Kross.

Instead, it erased everything it took a year for NXT to build, making it almost impossible for him to be taken seriously moving forward.

After all, why should fans believe Kross can stand a chance in hell against Samoa Joe when he can't beat the shell of Hardy at this point?

And how poorly does that reflect on the rest of the NXT brand, which has been a labor of love for so many, only to have its stars plucked from the Capitol Wrestling Center, beaten down and diminished in short order on the main roster?