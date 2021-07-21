The Real Winners and Losers from AEW Fyter Fest, Night 2

0 of 4

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling kicked off its road tour with a bang as it hosted the first edition of Fyter Fest. Last week’s episode was easily one of the best episodes of AEW Dynamite this year. As such, it was going to be a tough act to follow.

However, night two of the company’s annual event was full of surprises for hardcore wrestling fans. GCW star and deathmatch legend, Nick Gage, made his AEW debut as Chris Jericho’s next opponent in MJF’s second labor. Later, Hikuleo appeared in the crowd to continue to tease an upcoming storyline with Bullet Club following Jay White’s arrival at Impact Slammiversary.

Still, Andrade El Idolo introduced the biggest surprise of the night, Chavo Guerrero Jr., as his new executive consultant. The former WWE star enjoyed a loud reaction as he came down to the ring and The Death Triangle followed.

AEW set up a lot of tremendous implications for the next few episodes ahead of All Out. But let’s take a look at the biggest winners and losers from night two of Fyter Fest.