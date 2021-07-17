Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights

3 of 3

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Six of the most talented professional wrestlers in the world kicked off the main card portion of this year’s blockbuster event as Trey Miguel, Ace Austin, Petey Williams, Rohit Raju and Chris Bey challenged Josh Alexander for the X-Division Championship in an Impact Wrestling staple: the Ultimate X Match.

To win, a competitor would have to climb rigging, maneuver their way across ropes and retrieve the title.

Raju repeatedly tried underhanded tactics to grab hold of the belt without having to work for it. He also repeatedly failed. The competitors engaged in a mid-ring submission spot that started with a Sharpshooter and went all the way up to the ropes, where a hanging Alexander grabbed an ankle lock on Bey.

Williams uncorked Canadian Destroyers on Raju and Miguel, then delivered another to Bey, who was on the shoulders of Alexander.

Late, Alexander wiped out Miguel with a super exploder, then tussled with Bey over the title. Austin tried to steal the belt from them but crashed and burned before The Walking Weapon finally secured the gold and ensured the continuation of his reign.

Result

Alexander defeated Bey, Miguel, Austin, Raju and Williams to retain

Grade

B+

Analysis

The X-Division, as it has so often over the course of Impact Wrestling’s history, tore it up and set nearly an impossible bar for the rest of the card to eclipse. The creativity, excitement, energy and fearlessness with which the performers approached the bout resulted in an electric start to the show.

The submission spot midway through the bout will earn all the buzz on social media, and justifiably so. It was excellent and unlike anything we have ever seen in any of these matches. The super destroyer by Williams to Bey was equally great but it was the rather simplistic last-chance dive by Austin to steal the title that really upped the drama.

Alexander winning was the right call as it still very much feels like we are in the infancy of his reign. Miguel will have his shot, Bey too. Alexander is a hybrid competitor whose love for the X-Division is well documented and letting him have a lengthy run as a seemingly unbeatable champion will only help the star that is eventually tapped to knock him off.