Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights

Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, HighlightsJuly 17, 2021
A year ago, Slammiversary changed Impact Wrestling as we knew it.
New faces, new stories and champions fueled the company for the next 12 months, carrying it through the pandemic era of professional wrestling. Saturday night, fans returned to Nashville for one of the company's premier events, headlined by a massive main event pitting AEW star and Impact world champion Kenny Omega against "The Draw" Sami Callihan in a No Disqualification Match.
What went down on a show, promising more surprises and potential company-altering debuts, as well as championship encounters up and down the card?
Find out now with this recap of the July 17 pay-per-view extravaganza.
Match Card
- No Disqualification Match for the Impact World Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Sami Callihan
- Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. A Mystery Opponent
- Moose vs. Chris Sabin
- Ultimate X Match for the X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Josh Alexander (c) vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Petey Williams
- W. Morrissey vs. Eddie Edwards
- Fatal 4-Way Match for the Impact Tag Team Championship: Violent By Design (c) vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Fallah Bahh and A Mystery Partner vs. The Good Brothers
- Mixed Tag Team Match: Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood vs. Matt Cardona and A Mystery Partner
- Countdown to Slammiversary Match for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships: Fire N Flava (c) vs. Rosemary and Havok
Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Fire N Flava vs. Decay
The night’s action kicked off with Decay’s Rosemary and Havok hitting the ring, accompanied by Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus, for their Knockouts Tag Team Championship opportunity against Fire N Flava’s Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz.
The champions dominated the action, cutting Rosemary off from her partner. They beat her down and appeared to be well on their way to a successful title defense until a double boot spot allowed The Demon Assassin to tag Havok into the match.
The biggest, strongest member of the match woman-handled the opposition until a blind charge into the steel post left her stunned. Havok shook it off, countered a sleeper into the tombstone and picked up the win and titles for her and Rosemary.
Result
Havok and Rosemary defeated Fire N Flava to win the titles
Grade
C
Analysis
This was a match hurt by a distinct lack of time but still hella fun, thanks to the energy brought by the champions and the popularity of Decay.
The babyfaces had to fight from underneath if they wanted to win the titles and they did, overcoming a team that had systematically tore through the women's division to establish themselves the unquestioned best tag team on Impact's Knockouts roster.
As a teaser for the show to come, this worked extremely well and gives fans an exciting title change to boot.
Ultimate X for the X-Division Championship
Six of the most talented professional wrestlers in the world kicked off the main card portion of this year’s blockbuster event as Trey Miguel, Ace Austin, Petey Williams, Rohit Raju and Chris Bey challenged Josh Alexander for the X-Division Championship in an Impact Wrestling staple: the Ultimate X Match.
To win, a competitor would have to climb rigging, maneuver their way across ropes and retrieve the title.
Raju repeatedly tried underhanded tactics to grab hold of the belt without having to work for it. He also repeatedly failed. The competitors engaged in a mid-ring submission spot that started with a Sharpshooter and went all the way up to the ropes, where a hanging Alexander grabbed an ankle lock on Bey.
Williams uncorked Canadian Destroyers on Raju and Miguel, then delivered another to Bey, who was on the shoulders of Alexander.
Late, Alexander wiped out Miguel with a super exploder, then tussled with Bey over the title. Austin tried to steal the belt from them but crashed and burned before The Walking Weapon finally secured the gold and ensured the continuation of his reign.
Result
Alexander defeated Bey, Miguel, Austin, Raju and Williams to retain
Grade
B+
Analysis
The X-Division, as it has so often over the course of Impact Wrestling’s history, tore it up and set nearly an impossible bar for the rest of the card to eclipse. The creativity, excitement, energy and fearlessness with which the performers approached the bout resulted in an electric start to the show.
The submission spot midway through the bout will earn all the buzz on social media, and justifiably so. It was excellent and unlike anything we have ever seen in any of these matches. The super destroyer by Williams to Bey was equally great but it was the rather simplistic last-chance dive by Austin to steal the title that really upped the drama.
Alexander winning was the right call as it still very much feels like we are in the infancy of his reign. Miguel will have his shot, Bey too. Alexander is a hybrid competitor whose love for the X-Division is well documented and letting him have a lengthy run as a seemingly unbeatable champion will only help the star that is eventually tapped to knock him off.