Roster Holes Browns Must Fill Ahead of Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns are a team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations in 2021. But the pursuit of a perfect roster is endless.

The franchise experienced a breakthrough season in 2020. They exorcised multiple demons against the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers, including a playoff win. Then they nearly upset the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round.

Since then, they have spent the offseason wisely spending their cap space and draft capital on fixing the obvious holes in the roster. Guys like John Johnson III, Jadeveon Clowney, Greg Newsome II and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah are players who could turn weaknesses into strengths.

But the pursuit of a perfect roster is never over. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't sign Leonard Fournette until September last season, and he ended up playing a pivotal role in their championship run.

Here's a look at the positions where it wouldn't hurt to look at options to bolster their depth.