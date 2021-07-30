Mets' Jacob deGrom Shut Down for 2 Weeks After Inflammation in Arm Injury

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Mets star Jacob deGrom will be shut down for the next two weeks after suffering a setback while rehabbing a forearm strain, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

Injuries have been the only thing to slow deGrom down in 2021, although it has been a significant story of the season.

The right-handed pitcher skipped multiple starts in May because of right side tightness before dealing with right flexor tendinitis in June. He then chose to skip the All-Star Game before tightness in his forearm eventually caused him to land on the injured list July 18 despite no structural damage.

"I'm frustrated," deGrom told reporters after going on the IL. "I don't know what else to say. I mean, I guess it probably is good news whenever structurally everything looks good, but you go out there and try to throw a baseball and the forearm just doesn't feel good. The level of frustration right now is very high."

Things have at least gone smoothly for the 33-year-old this year when he has been healthy.

DeGrom has been dominant on the mound while posting a 1.08 ERA and 0.55 WHIP with 146 strikeouts in 92 innings so far in 2021.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner is well on his way to a third if he can stay on the field.

New York has limited starting pitching depth without deGrom, with the latest issue requiring Marcus Stroman and Taijuan Walker to step up leading the rotation.