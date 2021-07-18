Mets' Jacob deGrom Placed on IL After Suffering Forearm Injury

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The New York Mets have placed ace Jacob deGrom on the 10-day injured list with right forearm tightness.

Tim Healey of Newsday reported the roster move Sunday.

The ailment is the latest in a series of setbacks the presumptive National League Cy Young front-runner has faced amid a historic season. On Saturday—the team's second game after the All-Star break—deGrom was shut down with the forearm tightness. New York manager Luis Rojas told reporters an MRI did not reveal any structural damage, adding deGrom would not throw again until the tightness goes away.

That followed previous stints on the injured list this season as the Mets continue to use the utmost caution with their generational talent.

Through 15 games in 2021, deGrom has an 1.08 ERA with a 0.55 WHIP in 92 innings pitched. He's struck out 146 batters with just 11 walks issued as he seeks to best Bob Gibson's 1.12 ERA over 300 innings in 1968.

The Mets, meanwhile, remain in first place in the NL East with a 47-42 record as they seek to win their first division title since 2015.

While the team has battled through a number of injuries to key players all season, there is no replacing deGrom's dominance on the mound. Look for Rojas to rely on Marcus Stroman and Taijuan Walker until the team's ace is able to return to the lineup.