NBA Free Agents 2021: Latest Rumors and Predictions for Market's Top Names

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

There's no bigger name in this year's crop of free agents than Kawhi Leonard. A torn ACL complicates his situation slightly but even a damaged Leonard is a player that any team would be willing to take a chance on.

At least for a brief moment, it's looking like teams will be able to make their pitches. NBA Insider Marc Stein reported that league sources believe Leonard opting out of his $36 million player option to re-sign with the Clippers is the "most likely scenario".

However, it's worth noting that, "the notion that Leonard is unattainable seems to be waning a bit." Leaving open the possibility that Leonard spurns the Clips to sign elsewhere.

Stein mentioned the Dallas Mavericks as a team that would not be afraid to make a run at Leonard despite his ACL injury. The reporter likened it to Kevin Durant's free agency when he got a four-year contract from Brooklyn despite a torn Achilles.

This all makes sense for Leonard. He's entering his age-30 season, will likely sit out for a majority of next season while rehabbing and was still playing at an elite level before the injury.

Leonard's preference for southern Califonia has been well-documented and it makes a lot of sense for him to take a longer-term contract before playing on his surgically repaired knee again.

Prediction: Leonard opts out; re-signs with Clippers for four years