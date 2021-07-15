Cubs' Complete Guide, Preview for 2nd Half of 2021 MLB Season

0 of 3

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs limped into the All-Star break with a 44-46 record following a brutal 2-13 stretch of games that included an 11-game losing streak.

That rapid reversal of fortunes has moved them squarely from buyer to seller ahead of the 2021 trade deadline, and all signs point to a fire sale to dismantle the core.

"When your playoff odds get into single digits at this time of the year, you have to keep one eye on the future and what moves you can potentially make that can help build the next great Cubs team," general manager Jed Hoyer told reporters.

It's a clear fork in the road for an organization that appeared to be on the cusp of a dynasty after winning the 2016 World Series with a largely homegrown core of rising young talent.

Buckle up for a busy second half, Cubs fans.

Ahead is a preview for the second half of the season, complete with potential X-factors, a trade deadline outlook and a blueprint for this Cubs team to still reach the postseason.