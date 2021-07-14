BS Meter on Latest NBA Draft, Free-Agency and Offseason Rumors

2 of 5

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Collin Sexton is extension-eligible this summer, and the prospect of his impending windfall has led to a flurry of trade speculation. Not only are the Cleveland Cavaliers a long ways out from competing for anything special, but they have Darius Garland and could end up using the No. 3 pick on another guard in Jalen Green or Jalen Suggs.

This doesn't quite make Sexton expendable. At the same time, Garland is more hard-wired to run an offense, and paying anyone big-time money when the Cavs aren't ready to contend costs long-term flexibility without yielding much certainty. Other squads are bound to call about Sexton's availability, and Cleveland is, at the very least, in a position to listen.

No team so far is making stronger overtures for the 22-year-old than the New York Knicks, according to Charania. Their interest makes sense. They need bucket-getters to pair with RJ Barrett and Julius Randle, and Sexton just joined Jayson Tatum as only the second player to average more than 24 points per game while knocking down over 50 percent of his twos and 37 percent of his threes before his 23rd birthday.

The simplicity of the Knicks' interest ends here. Though they are flush with cap space, cost-controlled prospects and first-round picks, including two in this year's draft (Nos. 19 and 21), it isn't quite clear what a Sexton package actually looks like.

A source told Fear The Sword's Evan Dammarell something along the lines of Kevin Knox II, Obi Toppin and a 2021 first has been discussed. That feels borderline sell-low from the Cavs' perspective, unless they're absolutely smitten with a Knox rehabilitation attempt (eh) or Toppin's performance in the latter half of his rookie season (not-at-all eh).

New York also needs to reconcile surrendering what amounts to two first-round prospects (Toppin and a 2021 pick) for someone it'll have to turn around and pay in one year's time. Acquiring Sexton is a commitment to giving him (probably) $20 million or more per year in his next deal, at which point the Knicks start to get expensive.

Barrett is extension-eligible next summer while both Randle and Mitchell Robinson (team option for next season) will need new deals by the start of 2022-23. Those contract decisions must inform who New York burns its current assets and flexibility on this summer and beyond. It obliterated win-loss expectations this past season, but that's not a license to lock the organization into a core that, as of now, looks like it'll peak comfortably below championship contention.

B.S. Meter: The Knicks' interest in Sexton is a given. Their willingness to pull off a deal should be less so.

