2021 MLB All-Star Game Roster: Projecting Starting Lineups for Midsummer Classic

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The depth of star power on the American and National League rosters for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game gives both managers plenty of lineup configuration options.

Shohei Ohtani and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will likely reside in the heart of the AL order, but after that, the potential combinations are endless.

The NL should have Fernando Tatis Jr. as its centerpiece after the unfortunate ACL tear Ronald Acuna Jr. suffered Saturday.

Acuna's injury and the presence of Buster Posey and Mike Trout on the 10-day injured list mean a few new starters have to be named.

Replacements for Acuna and Posey are needed in the NL lineup, while the AL needs to promote one of its reserve outfielders.