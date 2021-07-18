WWE Money in the Bank 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

Championships, title opportunities and bragging rights were all up for grabs Sunday night as WWE presented Money in the Bank, a show headlined by the event's namesake matches and Roman Reigns defending his Universal Championship against Edge.

Was The Head of the Table able to retain his title or did The Rated-R Superstar net title No. 12 in an epic return to pay-per-view?

Who emerged from the men's and women's MITB ladder matches with guaranteed title opportunities to use at any given point in the next year?

Find out now with this recap of the extravaganza.