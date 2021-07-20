Kris Bryant Exits Cubs vs. Cardinals with Hamstring Injury

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Chicago Cubs infielder/outfielder Kris Bryant was removed from his team's road game against the St. Louis Cardinals with right hamstring fatigue, per ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

Bryant was pulled from the game in the fifth inning.

Bryant hit .265 (.835 OPS), 16 home runs and 48 RBI in 85 games for the Cubs entering Tuesday. The versatile fielder has played first base, third base and all three outfield positions.

The Cubs selected the Las Vegas native with the second overall pick in the 2013 MLB draft. Two years afterward, Bryant won the National League Rookie of the Year award.

One season later, Bryant won the 2016 National League MVP en route to helping the Cubs win their first World Series since 1908.

The 29-year-old has been named a National League All-Star on four occasions.

Bryant has excelled at the dish, but the Cubs have struggled en route to a 46-48 record and what may be their first losing season since 2014.

He's been able to stay on the field for most of the season, missing nine games thus far. He has missed time for biceps soreness, a non-COVID illness, a hand contusion, right side soreness and right hamstring tightness.

As for Tuesday, Bryant reached base in the second inning after being hit by a pitch and later scored a run. He also made a sensational diving catch in the third inning.

Two inning later, Ian Happ took Bryant's place in the lineup.