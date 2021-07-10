The Best NBA Finals Series Since 2000

0 of 8

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Although the NBA Finals are the most anticipated moment of any season, not every championship series is highly entertaining. But when a matchup is competitive, especially for six or seven games, it isn't soon forgotten.

Since 2000, the best NBA Finals have included last-minute clutch shots and incredible individual performances.

Along the way, the series have developed iconic NBA memories—from Big Shot Bob and Ray Allen's corner three to the Death Lineup and a first ring for superstars. Basketball fans can quickly identify these storylines solely on the year of the Finals.

The list is subjective, but factors for the order include duration of the series, key moments and overall competitiveness.