Braves' 2021 MLB Draft Guide and Top Prospects to Target

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

After winning their third straight NL East title with a 35-25 record in 2020, the Atlanta Braves will choose No. 24 overall in the 2021 MLB draft.

The Braves have done as well as anyone in drafting and developing first-round talent in recent years, with guys like Austin Riley (2015), Mike Soroka (2015) and Ian Anderson (2016) all key pieces of the current core.

They have picked No. 24 overall twice before, selecting left-hander Macay McBride in 2001 and outfielder Cody Johnson in 2006. McBride had a couple solid seasons as a lefty reliever, while Johnson failed to reach the majors.

Who will the Braves target this time around?

Ahead we have broken down three prospects who should be on their radar when their pick comes up in the 2021 MLB draft.

The 2021 MLB draft will kick off Sunday, with the event coinciding with All-Star Weekend in Colorado and spanning three days and 20 rounds.