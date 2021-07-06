Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3: A Head-to-Toe Breakdown

1 of 5

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

In our head-to-toe breakdown for Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor's last fight, at UFC 257 in January, we confidently gave the Irishman the edge in the striking department. It's admittedly tempting to do so again this time around—despite his recent loss to Poirier—but we're going to refrain.

Once viewed as one of the sport's most lethal strikers, McGregor has undeniably regressed in this department. While he was formerly as likely to throw kicks as he was punches—particularly to measure distance and draw out reactions—he's recently favored a boxing-heavy approach, and even that part of his game has gotten pretty predictable. His rivals have even caught onto his trademark left hand—easily his best weapon—as he seemingly only ever sets it up by drawing out the right hand, slipping outside and firing.

Skeptics will point to the fact that McGregor had some great success in the first round of his recent fight with Poirier. However, all it took for Poirier to turn the tables on McGregor was the calf kick: a move that, despite becoming incredibly common over the last few years, seemed to catch the Irishman completely off guard.

The stats also favor Poirier—if only slightly. The American lands 5.59 significant strikes per minute compared to McGregor's 5.32 and has a 50 percent striking accuracy rate compared to McGregor's 49 percent, per UFCStats.com. Poirier also takes less punishment than McGregor—which is likely to surprise some readers—absorbing 4.17 significant strikers per minute compared to the Irishman's 4.54. Granted, McGregor has won more fights by knockout, at 19, but Poirier isn't far behind him at 14—and that deficit is probably partly because he's got the chops to win by submission too.

We are not for a moment suggesting the McGregor isn't an incredible striker, or that he's incapable of putting forth a career-best striking display in this trilogy fight with Poirier. In fact, historically speaking, he's definitely the more accomplished striker of the two.

In the year 2021, however, he seems to be a little less versatile and a little more predictable. That's bad news against a guy like Poirier, who seems to add new weapons to his arsenal each time he steps into the cage.

Edge: Poirier