Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2: A Head-to-Toe Breakdown

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC superstar Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi on January 23 after just over a year away from action for a highly anticipated rematch against ex-interim champ Dustin Poirier.

McGregor stopped Poirier in less than two minutes in a featherweight contest in 2014, but both The Notorious and The Diamond have enjoyed stellar runs in the company since their first encounter.

It's only the first UFC pay-per-view event of the year, but it's sure to be one of the best-selling and most important fights of the next 12 months.

Bleacher Report has you covered with a complete head-to-toe breakdown of the main event as well as our early prediction for how the fight goes down.