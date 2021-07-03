Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Ruled Out for ECF Game 6 vs. Hawks with Knee Injury

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play in Game 6 of his team's Eastern Conference Finals series with the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday because of left knee hyperextension.

The Bucks officially ruled out the two-time NBA MVP on Saturday afternoon.

The move wasn't surprising after Antetokounmpo was listed as doubtful on the injury report after Friday's practice.

Antetokounmpo suffered the setback in Game 4, which Atlanta won 110-88.

One day later, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe reported that there was no structural damage to his knee. However, he did not have a timetable for a return.

Antetokounmpo missed Thursday's Game 5, a 123-112 Bucks win that resulted in a 3-2 Milwaukee lead in the best-of-seven matchup.

He was also listed as doubtful prior to Game 5 before being ruled out.

On Friday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that there was "belief" Antetokounmpo could be given the go-ahead to play Game 7 should Atlanta win Game 6 and avoid elimination.

Antetokounmpo, a two-time NBA MVP winner and five-time All-NBA player, averaged 28.1 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game during the regular season for the Bucks, who finished third in the Eastern Conference and took down the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets in the playoffs before facing the Hawks.

Without him, the Bucks went to Bobby Portis in the starting lineup Thursday.

Portis, who averaged 11.4 points during the regular season, dropped 22 in the Bucks' Game 5 win to move Milwaukee one win away from its first NBA Finals appearance since 1974.