5-Star PG Prospect Jazian Gortman to Skip College, Sign Overtime Elite Contract

Jazian Gortman, one of the premier talents in the 2022 recruiting class, is going to bypass college basketball altogether.

Speaking to Joe Tipton of On3Sports, Gortman announced Wednesday he will sign a contract with Overtime Elite.

Gortman told Jeff Goodman of Stadium that he'll earn $650,000 through his contract with Overtime Elite.

A standout player at W J Keenan High School in Columbia, South Carolina, the 6'1", 155-pound point guard has tremendous potential because of his long limbs and the likelihood he will fill out his frame as he gets older.

Gortman is a 5-star recruit, the No. 2 point guard and No. 8 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports praised Gortman for being "first and foremost an elite two-way competitor" who will impact the game on both ends:

"Gortman is incredibly athletic as he has lightning quickness and tons of burst off the bounce to get wherever he wants to on the floor. He also has the ability to both create tempo on demand and change direction on a dime. He plays with a constant motor and is comfortable playing the lead or scoring guard roles as he can find the open man or make shots from all three levels when in rhythm."

Even though Gortman may not yet be a polished defensive player, he still puts in the effort on that end of the court.

Gortman's real impact on the game will come on offense. He's got tremendous shooting touch, speed and athleticism to cause all sorts of problems for opposing defenders as he continues to develop other areas of his game.

Overtime Elite was launched in March as a league for players between the ages of 16-18 that offers them the opportunity to earn a $100,000 salary, a signing bonus and equity stake in the company.

Gortman will join an Elite squad that currently features Ryan Bewley, Matt Bewley and Jean Montero.

Kevin Ollie, who played 13 seasons in the NBA from 1998-2010, is the team's head coach and the league's director of player development. The 48-year-old succeeded Jim Calhoun as head coach at the University of Connecticut in 2012. He spent spent six seasons at his alma mater, including winning the 2014 NCAA tournament, before being fired in 2018 after an NCAA investigation over numerous violations.