Buying or Selling MLB Playoff Contenders

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The All-Star break is rapidly approaching, which also means it's time to start preparing for the dog days and pennant races.

There have been pendulum swings all around baseball throughout the past few months. One such swing occurred on a league-wide scale, with batting averages and OPS marks climbing since MLB cracked down on foreign substance use by pitchers.

How are pitchers going to adjust? Will the implementation of foreign-substance checks dramatically alter the playoff landscape? Those are two valid questions heading into the second half of the season.

Before those questions are answered, though, we need to take a closer look at the stock of playoff contenders. For clarity’s sake, we will only analyze teams that were within six games of a playoff spot (division or wild card) entering Thursday.

Another clarification: the "buying" or "selling" will be predicated more on the potential for clubs to earn a playoff spot, rather than a rigid prediction as to whether those clubs will actually make the postseason. In other words, it's possible there will be more "buy" teams than the allotted number of playoff spots available.

Clear enough? Let's do this.