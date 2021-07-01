76ers' Top Draft Needs Ahead of 2021-22 NBA Season

1 of 3

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

When teams throw the kitchen sink and any other appliance they can get their hands on at Joel Embiid, the Sixers need more counterpunches in their arsenal.

There were playoff games where Philly's offense devolved into Embiid, Seth Curry or bust. That's obviously not a championship formula, so the Sixers might spend the bulk of their summer finding more options.

Florida's Tre Mann could be a fun place to start. He has the handles to ditch his defender and the soft touch to pull from anywhere. He could be a microwave scorer next season and something even greater down the line.

Two other names stand out here: Arizona State's Josh Christopher and VCU's Nah'Shon Hyland. Christopher's uneven season with the Sun Devils pushed him out of the lottery conversation, but it might have also created a big buy-low opportunity. He has an NBA build, an ability to separate from defenders and significant potential on defense. Hyland is a quantity-plus-quality shooter who can find his own shots and bury them off the bounce.