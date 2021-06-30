Browns' Biggest Question Marks Ahead of 2021 Training Camp

0 of 3

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns have a small margin of error on their quest for success in the AFC in 2021.

Cleveland sits in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers expected to fight for playoff spots and the Cincinnati Bengals projected to get better in Joe Burrow's second season.

Even if Kevin Stefanski's team wins the AFC North, it could have a hard time earning a top two seed in the AFC with the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans and Kansas City all expected to play at a high level.

Stefanski and his staff need to use training camp to figure out any depth issues on offense that might plague the team early on in the campaign as Odell Beckham Jr. works back from his ACL injury.

Defensively, the Browns need to make sure the new faces at linebacker and in the secondary on the same page with Myles Garrett and Co. on the defensive line right away to pick up the best record possible.