Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Advice for Suns vs. Clippers

Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Advice for Suns vs. ClippersJune 30, 2021
The Los Angeles Clippers have stared any adversity in the NBA Playoffs in the face and promptly laughed at it knowing it would not stop them from winning.
The Clippers won Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals without Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac, and another victory is required in Wednesday's Game 6.
Zubac's injury makes Marcus Morris, DeMarcus Cousins and Nicolas Batum more intriguing options for FanDuel's single-game daily fantasy basketball contest.
They would all be ideal value options for Wednesday since a bulk of the Phoenix Suns scoring has come from three players.
Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton are all worth starts at high salaries since they are averaging over 18 points per game, and there is an eight-point drop off to the rest of the roster.
Find Value in Clippers Frontcourt Players
You need to have two different strategies ready for value plays from the Clippers lineup that are dependent on Zubac's status.
Zubac was the frontcourt star for the Clippers in the first four games, but then he missed Game 5 with a MCL sprain. He is listed as questionable for Game 6.
If Zubac is healthy enough to play, he deserves a start because he averaged 12.8 points and 11 rebounds per game in the series.
If Zubac can't go for Game 6, your attention needs to pivot toward Morris and Cousins, who were fantastic in Zubac's absence in Game 5.
Morris assumed the No. 3 scorer role alongside Paul George and Reggie Jackson, while Cousins produced 15 points in a reserve role.
Batum could be another option as a value play in case Cousins' scoring output drops. Batum had two points and eight rebounds in 29 minutes in Game 5.
Batum and Cousins have salaries below $9,000, so they can fit into whatever strategy you employ. Morris is well worth the play at $11,000 if Zubac can't go because of the increased role he had in his absence.
However, you may have to wait until an hour or two before tipoff to finalize your lineup situation since injury news has come late throughout the postseason.
Stick with Phoenix's Stars
There has been a stark gap in production between Phoenix's top three stars and its role players throughout the series.
In Game 5, Booker, Ayton and Paul accounted for 63 of the team's 102 points, and only one other player reached double figures.
Cameron Johnson's production off the bench has been a pleasant surprise amid the struggles of Jae Crowder and Mikal Bridges.
Crowder and Bridges have not done enough offensively to warrant any type of DFS start unless you are going with a contrarian lineup play in hopes they rediscover their shooting form from the previous two playoff series.
Booker, Ayton and Paul are all listed at $14,000 or $14,500. There is a scenario in which you can start all three players and fill in the other two roster spots with value plays, especially if Zubac does not play.
A roster stack of the three Phoenix stars leaves you with $17,500 in salary. You could squeeze in Patrick Beverley, Cousins or Batum in the remaining two positions.
Of course, that strategy would take away any usage of George, Jackson or Morris, but it might be worth the risk if the Suns close out the series and avoid Game 7.
