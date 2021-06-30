Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Advice for Suns vs. Clippers

0 of 2

Matt York/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers have stared any adversity in the NBA Playoffs in the face and promptly laughed at it knowing it would not stop them from winning.

The Clippers won Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals without Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac, and another victory is required in Wednesday's Game 6.

Zubac's injury makes Marcus Morris, DeMarcus Cousins and Nicolas Batum more intriguing options for FanDuel's single-game daily fantasy basketball contest.

They would all be ideal value options for Wednesday since a bulk of the Phoenix Suns scoring has come from three players.

Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton are all worth starts at high salaries since they are averaging over 18 points per game, and there is an eight-point drop off to the rest of the roster.