MLB All-Star Voting 2021: Breaking Down Ballot Finalists Before Phase 2 Results

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The leading vote-getter after Phase 1 comes as little surprise.

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. tallied over 2.7 million votes in Phase 1. It's only fitting, considering Vladdy has been arguably the best player in baseball this season.

Guerrero entered Tuesday's slate of games slashing .342/.443/.684 while leading the majors in homers (26), RBI (66), OPS (1.127), OPS+ (205) and total bases (188). He pretty handily led all position players in fWAR at 4.6, with Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and San Diego Padres megastar Fernando Tatis Jr. being next on that list at 3.8 fWAR.

Speaking of Tatis, the Padres shortstop was the fifth-leading vote-getter after Phase 1. He ranked second only to Guerrero in weighted runs created plus (wRC+), hitting 25 homers and stealing 16 bases through his first 61 games.

Another fairly predictable top-five vote-getter was Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. The former National League Rookie of the Year ranks fourth in the majors in fWAR (3.7), clubbing 21 homers to go along with 16 stolen bases.

The last two names in the top five are a bit curious. Well, sort of. Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout has been widely regarded as the best player in baseball for years now. Trout was off to a torrid start through his first 36 games, hitting .333 with a 1.090 OPS. However, he has not played since May 17.

Kansas City Royals backstop Salvador Perez has been healthier than Trout. He has also been quite good, slashing .273/.303/.503 with 18 homers and 47 RBI. As good as "Salvy" has been, though, it's still pretty telling that a catcher from a small-market team can be a top-five vote-getter early on.