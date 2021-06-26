NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons, Damian Lillard, Spencer Dinwiddie, More

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons, Damian Lillard, Spencer Dinwiddie, MoreJune 26, 2021
As the 2021 NBA postseason unfolds—the Milwaukee Bucks evened up the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday—the offseason also continues. The first big move occurred this past week, as the Boston Celtics traded Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Walker deal wasn't entirely surprising, and it won't be surprising if the Thunder move him again. It certainly won't be the last notable move before next season.
The draft is scheduled for July 29, and free agency officially begins on August 6. A lot is going to happen between now and next season. Here, we'll examine the latest NBA buzz heading into the weekend.
76ers, Simmons Examining Future, Trade Options
Philadelphia 76ers standout Ben Simmons is coming off of a bad playoff performance by just about any measure. The first overall pick in the 2016 draft continues to struggle with his shot and finished the series against the Atlanta Hawks with four games below 10 points.
Simmons will reportedly try adjusting his shot again this offseason, perhaps dramatically.
During a recent SportsCenter appearance (h/t Bleacher Report's Blake Schuster), Windhorst stated that the ambidextrous Simmons is "weighing" the possibility of shooting with the opposite hand.
While revamping Simmons' shot is perhaps a necessity, that doesn't guarantee that he'll stay in Philadelphia. If the 76ers believe that they've seen all that Simmons can be, they could be inclined to move on.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, discussions between Simmon's agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and Sixers management about Simmons' future began this week.
"Paul engaged the Sixers on whether it makes sense to work together to find a trade before the start of next season, but no request was made and the sides are expected to continue talking ahead of the July 29 NBA draft and August free agency, sources said," Wojnarowski wrote.
There's a very real chance that Simmons is on the move this offseason.
Damian Lillard Getting 'Antsy' in Portland
While the Sixers may consider moving on from Simmons, Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard may consider moving on from his current situation.
Lillard has spent his entire NBA career with the Trail Blazers but has failed to find the ultimate in team success. Since Lillard was drafted in 2012, Portland has only made the Western Conference Finals once, and it was swept there by the Golden State Warriors.
Trail Blazers head coach Stotts was released this offseason following another first-round playoff exit. According to The Athletic's Jason Quick, Lillard is beginning to question whether he can win a championship in Portland.
"Terry Stotts is out as coach. There are rumblings that Damian Lillard is getting antsy," Quick wrote. " ... There is a palpable sense of urgency coming from Lillard's camp. Lillard wants to win big, and he wants to do it now."
While there have been no public demands from Lillard, it's not unrealistic to think that the soon-to-be-31-year-old is ready to try winning elsewhere. While players do more frequently play well into their late 30s, Lillard may not remain in his prime for much longer.
Dinwiddie Likely out in Brooklyn, Eying L.A.
Spencer Dinwiddie's time with the Brooklyn Nets appears to be near its end. Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News recently reported that Dinwiddie has declined his player option and is approaching the free-agent market.
"Dinwiddie declined the player option on the final year of his contract and will hit unrestricted free agency on Aug. 6, according to a league source," Winfield wrote. "The deadline to make a decision on the option, worth $12.3 million, was June 20."
While there's no guarantee that Dinwiddie plans to target the Los Angeles Lakers or the Los Angeles Clippers, L.A. is reportedly where he wants to be.
"Home is the preferred destination," one source said, per Winfield. "But he wants to secure his financial future, too."
As Winfield noted, though, financially fitting Dinwiddie could be a challenge for either L.A. team.
"Home for Dinwiddie is Los Angeles, where he spent the entire season rehabbing from his ACL tear at Phenom Sports Performance," Winfield wrote. "If Dinwiddie were to join the Lakers or Clippers, it would have to be in a sign-and-trade."
Expect to hear Dinwiddie's name frequently linked to the Lakers and Clippers in the coming weeks, though.
Cavaliers Could Move on from Collin Sexton
Collin Sexton was the eighth overall pick in the 2018 draft, and he was supposed to become a franchise centerpiece for the Cleveland Cavaliers. While the Alabama product has been a solid player for the Cavs—he averaged 24.3 points and 4.4 assists this past season—he certainly hasn't developed into the superstar the Cavs have been seeking.
Cleveland may now be interested in moving forward without Sexton as part of the future.
"According to league sources, the Cavaliers have begun to explore trade options involving leading scorer Collin Sexton," Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo wrote. "Sexton, 22, is extension-eligible this summer, averaged 24.3 points per game last season, and appears likely to seek a maximum contract."
According to Woo, the Cavaliers would prefer to maintain some financial flexibility with Jarrett Allen also extension-eligible. A max contract for Sexton definitely wouldn't make sense if the Cavs are higher on Allen as a potential building block.
"There's belief around the league that Cleveland prefers to move on from Sexton, rather than sign him to a deal that would greatly inhibit their flexibility moving forward," Woo wrote.
Sexton could be on the move this offseason as well.