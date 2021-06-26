NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons, Damian Lillard, Spencer Dinwiddie, More

1 of 4

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers standout Ben Simmons is coming off of a bad playoff performance by just about any measure. The first overall pick in the 2016 draft continues to struggle with his shot and finished the series against the Atlanta Hawks with four games below 10 points.

Simmons will reportedly try adjusting his shot again this offseason, perhaps dramatically.

During a recent SportsCenter appearance (h/t Bleacher Report's Blake Schuster), Windhorst stated that the ambidextrous Simmons is "weighing" the possibility of shooting with the opposite hand.

While revamping Simmons' shot is perhaps a necessity, that doesn't guarantee that he'll stay in Philadelphia. If the 76ers believe that they've seen all that Simmons can be, they could be inclined to move on.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, discussions between Simmon's agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and Sixers management about Simmons' future began this week.

"Paul engaged the Sixers on whether it makes sense to work together to find a trade before the start of next season, but no request was made and the sides are expected to continue talking ahead of the July 29 NBA draft and August free agency, sources said," Wojnarowski wrote.

There's a very real chance that Simmons is on the move this offseason.