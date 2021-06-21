X

    Ben Simmons Rumors: 76ers Star May Explore Switching Dominant Shooting Hand

    Blake SchusterContributor IJune 22, 2021
    ESPN NBA reporter Brian Windhorst said Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons may begin shooting with his non-dominant hand as the team tries to improve his ability to hit jump shots.

    During a Monday appearance on SportsCenter, Windhorst said no decision has been made yet, but the left-handed-shooting Simmons is ambidextrous and will weigh the drastic change over the offseason. Earlier on Monday, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said the team has a plan to work on Simmons' ability to hit jumpers as well as free throws, but declined to provide specifics. 

    "I believe, without going into detail with what we're doing, I believe we know what the right work is, and the right type of work, and the right way to do it," Rivers said

