Ben Simmons Rumors: 76ers Star May Explore Switching Dominant Shooting Hand

Cameron Pollack/Getty Images

ESPN NBA reporter Brian Windhorst said Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons may begin shooting with his non-dominant hand as the team tries to improve his ability to hit jump shots.

During a Monday appearance on SportsCenter, Windhorst said no decision has been made yet, but the left-handed-shooting Simmons is ambidextrous and will weigh the drastic change over the offseason. Earlier on Monday, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said the team has a plan to work on Simmons' ability to hit jumpers as well as free throws, but declined to provide specifics.

"I believe, without going into detail with what we're doing, I believe we know what the right work is, and the right type of work, and the right way to do it," Rivers said.

