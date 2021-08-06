Reggie Jackson to Re-Sign with Clippers on 2-Year, $22M Contract

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers and free-agent combo guard Reggie Jackson reportedly came to terms on a two-year, $22 million contract.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported details of the signing Friday:

Jackson established himself as an effective offensive playmaker across stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons and Clippers since being selected in the first round of the 2011 NBA draft.

The 31-year-old Boston College product posted his best statistical season with the Pistons in 2015-16 when he averaged a career-high 18.8 points and 6.2 assists across 79 appearances. He averaged 10.7 points and 3.1 assists in a more limited role for the Clippers last season.

He still ranked 23rd among qualified point guards in ESPN's real-plus minus during the 2020-21 campaign, thanks in large part to his continued improvement on the defensive end, which was a point of concern earlier in his career.

Jackson credited the Clippers for his mid-career growth since signing with the organization in February 2020 in comments he made during the playoffs:

"They've empowered me. Honestly, this team has empowered me. This organization has empowered me since the time I've been here. ... Throughout my career, trying to always make the right play, not necessarily just being myself and coming out and playing the game makes it a little difficult. But the more I just continue to be myself, the more that this team empowered me to be myself, I've been able to find success, fortunately, been able to stay healthy."

In all, Jackson has averaged 12.6 points, 4.2 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 threes across 628 regular-season games in the NBA.

He's found a nice comfort zone since joining the Clippers, so it doesn't come as much surprise the sides came to an agreement on a new deal. He provides versatility in his role, making him valuable whether it's coming off the bench or being among the main scoring options when the team is dealing with injuries.

Jackson will once again split time with Patrick Beverley and Rajon Rondo to open the 2021-22 campaign, but his overall involvement could increase if Kawhi Leonard departs and isn't replaced by another high-end star, which would open up a lot of offensive touches.