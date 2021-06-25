X

    Report: Hawks Frustrated Giannis Isn't Punished by NBA for Free-Throw Routine

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 25, 2021
    The Atlanta Hawks want to see officials enforce the rules if Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to take an extended period of time before attempting his free throws.

    Per Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Hawks "are not happy that the league" seemed to look the other way when the Milwaukee Bucks star took a long time during his warm-up routine before attempting a free throw in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

    The NBA's Last Two Minute Report from Wednesday's game showed Antetokounmpo should have been called for 10-second violations on both of his free-throw attempts with 5.3 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. 

    Instead, Antetokounmpo made two free throws to cut Milwaukee's deficit to one point. The Hawks held on for a 116-113 win, though.

    Per Amick, an NBA spokesman "cited the league's long-standing policy of not publicly commenting on the officiating regarding an individual player" when asked about the non-calls involving Antetokounmpo.

    Antetokounmpo's free throws have drawn a great deal of attention this postseason because of his extensive warm-up routine. He's been called for 10-second violations twice: in Game 1 of the first round against the Miami Heat and Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Brooklyn Nets.

    Given that the Hawks appear to be venting their frustrations, it's possible the officials will keep a close eye on Antetokounmpo in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday.

