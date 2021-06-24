Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Lineup Picks for Thursday's NBA Playoffs

0 of 2

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Chris Paul's availability for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals is the latest wrinkle daily fantasy basketball players have to deal with in that series.

In Game 2, the Los Angeles Clippers threw out a new starting lineup to help deal with Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns.

The Clippers' last-minute change to their starting five threw off some lineups and took the ball away from Terance Mann and Nicolas Batum.

If the same rotations remain in place for Game 3, we have a decent idea of how to pick for FanDuel's single-game slate.

Paul's return should make you consider him for the five-man lineup, but he may be worth staying away from, at least for one game while he re-discovers his in-game form after spending over a week away from the hardwood due to COVID-19 protocols.

That could lead you to Devin Booker and/or Ayton, both of whom have been fantastic all postseason for the Suns.