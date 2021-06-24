Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Lineup Picks for Thursday's NBA Playoffs

Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Lineup Picks for Thursday's NBA PlayoffsJune 24, 2021
Chris Paul's availability for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals is the latest wrinkle daily fantasy basketball players have to deal with in that series.
In Game 2, the Los Angeles Clippers threw out a new starting lineup to help deal with Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns.
The Clippers' last-minute change to their starting five threw off some lineups and took the ball away from Terance Mann and Nicolas Batum.
If the same rotations remain in place for Game 3, we have a decent idea of how to pick for FanDuel's single-game slate.
Paul's return should make you consider him for the five-man lineup, but he may be worth staying away from, at least for one game while he re-discovers his in-game form after spending over a week away from the hardwood due to COVID-19 protocols.
That could lead you to Devin Booker and/or Ayton, both of whom have been fantastic all postseason for the Suns.
Look to Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton over Chris Paul
There is no doubt that Paul is capable of turning in an impressive performance, but he has not played since Game 4 of the semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets.
In that series, Paul carved up the Denver defense with his mid-range game. The Clippers could be better equipped to stop that with Patrick Beverley and Rajon Rondo on the floor defending the pick-and-roll.
With that in mind, a Booker-Ayton lineup combination feels like the safer route because you already know what they are capable of against the Clippers.
Booker is averaging 30 points, 8.5 rebounds and eight assists per game in the series. His assist total might drop with Paul on the floor, but he should still chip in around five or six handouts.
Ayton is averaging 22 points and 11.5 rebounds per game and should come in with the most confidence of any player after his game-winning slam dunk in Game 2.
Booker at $14,500 and Ayton at $13,000 make for a palatable duo when it comes to DFS salary since you would have $32,500 left to work with.
Cameron Payne's role will diminish with Paul on the floor and that could affect how many minutes Cameron Johnson and Torrey Craig get, so those three players should be avoided.
Jae Crowder ($10,500) and Mikal Bridges ($10,000) should be targeted as the third Suns player in your lineup. The shooting of both players could be affected by Paul's return.
In Game 2, neither player reached a high point total because Payne recorded a single-game playoff high. Paul likely will not cut to the rim as much as Payne, so Crowder and Bridges should be open for more assisted shots from three-point range.
Call on One of Los Angeles' New Starters
The inclusion of Beverley and Ivica Zubac in the Clippers starting lineup came as a bit of a surprise for Game 2.
The move worked for Ty Lue and the Clippers were a few made throws from Paul George away from stealing a game in Phoenix.
Expect Lue to run with a similar strategy for Game 3, which takes out Mann and Batum as potential DFS stars unless one of them gets hot from three-point range.
Beverley and Zubac both carry FanDuel salaries below $10,000 and could be great value plays to put alongside some combination of George, Paul and Ayton.
Beverley knocked down a pair of three-point shots and chipped in four rebounds and an assist, while Zubac recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Zubac was the more effective offensive player in Game 2, but Beverley showed in the series-clinching win over the Utah Jazz that he can knock down a handful of three-pointers in a single game.
Since Johnson, Craig and others will be pushed further down the Phoenix rotation, Beverley and Zubac are the only two players to consider below $10,000 because of their projected time on the floor.
