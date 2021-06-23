3 Reasons Why WWE Should Do an All-Women's Pay-Per-View Again

0 of 3

Photo credit: WWE.com

Growth can never truly be stifled once it starts. Wrestling fans saw that firsthand as what started as a hashtag blossomed into real change as the popularity of women's wrestling has reached unparalleled heights over the last six years.

In 2018, the WWE women's division became a focal part of its programming. The company hosted the first women's Royal Rumble match, the second Mae Young Classic and signed a bonafide crossover star in Ronda Rousey. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch challenged gender norms as "The Man" as her meteoric rise proved that a woman could be the face of this male-dominated business.

By the end of the year, WWE was ready to do the unthinkable, allowing three women to headline WrestleMania for the first time ever. It wasn't perfect, but it felt like anything was possible at that point.

Evolution, the company's first all-women pay-per-view, also took place in 2018. It was a landmark moment that stood as a shining example of what the division could do if given the opportunity.

Sadly, WWE hasn't produced a follow-up, even though there has been a demand for it. Discussion around a second event ramped up after Mickie James told the Grown Ass Women podcast (h/t Connor Casey of ComicBook.com) that she pitched an all-women show to the company but was met with the claim that "women's wrestling doesn't really make money."

This discourse escalated when James took her idea to the NWA, where she will serve as the executive producer for the promotion's first all-women's pay-per-view: Empowerrr. This is encouraging, but the independent wrestling scene has been at the forefront of this advancement for some time.

In fact, women-owned companies like Empower and Thunder Rosa's Mission Pro Wrestling are cropping up all over the country. On Saturday, ProUnapologetic, a promotion founded by Taye Norman, will host its first show, Black Girl Magik, featuring all women of color.

So, there is no shortage of great women's wrestling or trailblazers who are willing to push the industry forward. But it's still a little disheartening that the biggest wrestling company in the world can't use its wealth of talent and resources to do even more.

Here are three reasons why WWE should do an all-women pay-per-view again.